US, Ukraine announce economic deal after Trump pushes Ukraine to pay back Washington for helping Kyiv repel Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 03:40 IST
US, Ukraine announce economic deal after Trump pushes Ukraine to pay back Washington for helping Kyiv repel Russia, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Ukraine
- economic deal
- Trump
- Russia
- AP
- Kyiv
- Washingon
- geopolitical
- bilateral relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt
Bravery Amidst the Flames: Heroes Save Lives in Singapore Shophouse Fire
Puppy Smuggling: Malaysian Man Caught in Singapore
Baisakhi Breaks Ground at Washington's State Capital
Ceiling Collapse in Thane: A Wake-up Call for Building Safety