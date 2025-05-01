'Sharbat jihad' remark: Delhi HC says yoga guru Ramdev not in control of anyone and lives in his own world; inclined to issue contempt notice.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
'Sharbat jihad' remark: Delhi HC says yoga guru Ramdev not in control of anyone and lives in his own world; inclined to issue contempt notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Faces Legal Scrutiny: BJP Accuses Party of Evading Accountability
ATC Denies Bail to PTI Leaders Amidst Legal Scrutiny
Student's Detention Sparks Debate Over Immigration and Free Speech in America
Kerala Actors and Legal Scrutiny: Shine Tom Chacko's Drugs Case
Indonesia's Court Limits Defamation Law Use in Favor of Free Speech