Today, the railway budget for Andhra Pradesh is more than Rs 9000 cr, over 10 times than what it was between 2004-14, says PM Modi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
