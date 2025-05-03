Pleased to announce India's USD 200 million defence credit line for Angola's defence force modernisation: Modi after talks with Prez Laurenco.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Pleased to announce India's USD 200 million defence credit line for Angola's defence force modernisation: Modi after talks with Prez Laurenco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tech Titans Collaborate: Modi and Musk Discuss Innovation
Modi and Musk: A Dialogue on Tech Collaboration
After speaking to Elon Musk, PM Modi said India committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in tech, innovation.
PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk, says they discussed immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.
Congress Demands Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood: Pressure Mounts on Modi Government