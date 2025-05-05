Targeting civilians unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means:UN chief on Pahalgam attack.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:54 IST
Targeting civilians unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means:UN chief on Pahalgam attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Demand for Justice and Accountability in Mustafabad Tragedy
Call for Accountability: Palestinian Red Crescent Demands Justice
IMF Urges Pakistan's Federal Budget Overhaul: A Push for Provincial Accountability
Turmoil in West Bengal: Teachers Demand Accountability Amid Job Crisis
Congress Demands Action and Accountability After Pahalgam Terror Attack