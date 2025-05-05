Left Menu

Targeting civilians unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means:UN chief on Pahalgam attack.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:54 IST
Targeting civilians unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means:UN chief on Pahalgam attack.

Targeting civilians unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible, lawful means:UN chief on Pahalgam attack.

