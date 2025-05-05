UN chief offers his good offices to both India and Pakistan, says UN stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:57 IST
UN chief offers his good offices to both India and Pakistan, says UN stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- India
- Pakistan
- diplomacy
- peace
- mediation
- de-escalation
- intl-relations
- Secretary-General
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Delivers Easter Message Urging Global Peace
Pope Appeals for Peace Amidst Easter Celebrations in St. Peter's Square
Easter Ceasefire Debacle: Unfulfilled Peace in Ukraine
The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Beacon of Humility and Peace
Clashes Resurge in Ukraine: Ceasefire Violations Amid Peace Talks