PM Narendra Modi announced finalisation of India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention pact after speaking to UK PM Keir Starmer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
