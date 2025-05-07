(Eds: Rephrasing) India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK has to be anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Rephrasing) India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK has to be anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- terrorism
- Pakistan
- PoK
- commitment
- national interest
- Congress
- security
- peace
- geopolitical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Vows to Bring Yamuna Water to Shekhawati Amid Criticism of Congress
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses
Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary guided by supreme national interest: V-P Dhankhar on criticism of his remarks on SC order.
Former Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Joins BJP Amid Political Shift