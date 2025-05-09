Armed drone targeted civilian area in Ferozpur resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family: Defence sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
