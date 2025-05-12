Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure, there is no other way to peace: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:29 IST
- India
Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure, there is no other way to peace: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
