Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews national security scenario with CDS Gen Chauhan, other senior military officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews national security scenario with CDS Gen Chauhan, other senior military officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom
BSF on High Alert at India-Bangladesh Border Amid Security Threats
Sambit Patra's Strategic Meetings in Manipur: A Quest for Stability
Strategic Meetings Amid Rising Tensions
JKSDRF on High Alert: Strengthening Readiness Amid Security Threats