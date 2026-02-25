Left Menu

Historic US-Iran Talks Aim for 'Fair and Equitable Deal'

High-stakes talks are set to begin in Geneva between US and Iranian delegations, focusing on Iran's nuclear activities. Iran's Foreign Minister emphasizes diplomacy, seeking a 'fair deal'. Meanwhile, the US maintains the option of force but prioritizes diplomatic solutions. Iran contemplates uranium compromises for sanction relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Geneva is gearing up for high-stakes negotiations set for Thursday between U.S. envoys and an Iranian delegation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism on Tuesday, declaring that a deal with the U.S. could be 'within reach' if diplomacy takes center stage.

Iran seeks a 'fair and equitable deal' while the U.S. demands Iran halt uranium enrichment—a major sticking point. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will lead the American side, aiming for a fresh round of diplomacy as tensions simmer in the Middle East.

In an assertive statement, Iran suggested it might consider sending half of its enriched uranium abroad in exchange for sanction relief and acknowledgment of its nuclear rights. The talks revive hopes for a historic agreement that addresses mutual concerns.

