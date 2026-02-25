Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

Satish Mahana, Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, highlighted significant improvements in the state's legislative work culture over the past four years. He emphasized the role of modern technology and transparency while maintaining democratic values, leading to a shift in public perception towards serious and result-oriented discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has witnessed a noteworthy transformation in its public perception over the past four years, according to Speaker Satish Mahana. Addressing the media post-Budget session, Mahana detailed the Assembly's evolution into a platform for accountability, transparency, and meaningful discourse.

Once a source of public skepticism, the Assembly now sees active engagement in serious discussions. Mahana credited this change to the adoption of innovation and modern technology, which has significantly improved the state's legislative work culture while upholding the values of democracy.

The Speaker praised the role of media in portraying the Assembly's positive image and applauded members for maintaining decorum. He expressed commitment toward fostering a future of healthy dialogue, transparency, and accountability within the legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

