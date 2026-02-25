Consumer Confidence Rebounds Amid Economic Angst

In February, U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly increased, though concerns mount as more consumers see jobs as difficult to obtain, marking a five-year high. The Conference Board's latest figures indicate this confidence boost is primarily among younger, Republican, and Independent consumers, despite anxiety over economic conditions under President Trump's policies.

The consumer confidence index rose by 2.2 points to 91.2, surpassing economists' expectations. January's index was also revised upwards, now much higher than initially reported. However, the share of people finding jobs hard to get has increased, hinting at potential unemployment rate hikes. Household responses reflect persistent concerns over prices and politics post-tariff adjustments.

Meanwhile, Wall Street responded with higher stock trading, and the dollar gained strength. However, mixed consumer buying intentions and housing market challenges remain. Trump's policies on trade and immigration continue to impact hiring, building material costs, and housing affordability, complicating the economic landscape amid tightening housing supply and mortgage rate fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)