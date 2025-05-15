SC to consider on May 20 question of interim relief in pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
