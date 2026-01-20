Mumbai 3.0: A New Era of Urban Development
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces key developments under the Mumbai 3.0 initiative, including multiple MoUs with international companies for the Raigad Pen Smart City Project, aiming to create a new financial and technology hub near Navi Mumbai, with strategic collaborations transcending beyond Mumbai to the entire state.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Mumbai is poised for a transformative change with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiling the ambitious Mumbai 3.0 mission. On Tuesday, he confirmed the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), partnering largely with Singaporean companies for the Raigad Pen Smart City Project.
The initiative, announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, marks a groundbreaking development agreement with foreign firms, asserting the government's venture into private partnerships for urban development. Situated close to Navi Mumbai airport, the new smart city aims to become a premier business, finance, and technology hub.
The project also strategically aligns with Maharashtra's broader economic expansion plans. Beyond the immediate urban focus, Fadnavis emphasized that the initiatives and collaborations formed here are intended to benefit the entire state, including regions previously affected by naxalism, now emerging as investment hotspots.
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Shines at SKOCH Awards for Property Tax Innovations
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.
UP Warriorz beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai.
Gujarat's Ambitious Urban Development: From Promised Plans to Tangible Progress
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs in Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.