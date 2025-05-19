Russia outlaws Amnesty International as an 'undesirable organisation,' latest step in crackdown on dissent and activists, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:52 IST
