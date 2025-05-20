Fraudulent acts of arrested IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey caused Rs 38 cr loss to state exchequer: Jharkhand govt.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Fraudulent acts of arrested IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey caused Rs 38 cr loss to state exchequer: Jharkhand govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BYJU'S Co-Founder Refutes Financial Misconduct Allegations Amidst Legal Struggles
Gensol Engineering Faces Sebi Heat Over Alleged Financial Misconduct
Gensol Engineering Faces Bankruptcy Amid Financial Misconduct Allegations
Senior IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey Arrested in Jharkhand Excise Scam
Gensol Engineering Under Scrutiny: Probe into Alleged Financial Misconduct