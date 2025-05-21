Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be completed by June 5: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra to
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be completed by June 5: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra to
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Empowering Rural India: The Aspirational Districts Programme Highlighted at PAS 2025
UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes
ASCEND: Elevating Professionalism in India's Microfinance Industry
Tensions Escalate as UNSC Urges India and Pakistan Toward Dialogue