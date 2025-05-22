Our govt gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees: PM.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Our govt gave free hand to all three armed forces, together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monitoring situation between India, Pakistan closely, hopefully this ends quickly: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
India's Bold Move: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror in Pakistan
Tensions Surge Between India and Pakistan Amid U.S. Calls for Peace
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.