SC reserves interim orders on pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SC reserves interim orders on pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nationwide Alert: From Space Summit to Court Pleas
Diplomatic Pleas for Peace: Iran's Influence in Indo-Pak Tensions
'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,' says US President Donald Trump.
Telecom regulator TRAI recommends a 5 year validity period for satellite spectrum licences, extendable by 2 yrs.
SC says it will consider question of interim relief in pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.