Only aim of Pakistan is enmity with India and urge to harm Bharat: PM Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
PTI | Dahod | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Only aim of Pakistan is enmity with India and urge to harm Bharat: PM Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as UNIFIL Faces Hostility on Patrol
Escalation in Gaza: Unyielding Conflict and Houthi Hostility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Dahod's Locomotive Renaissance: A Milestone in Global Rail Infrastructure