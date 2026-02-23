Left Menu

TVK Chief Vijay Critiques DMK's 'Superstar State' Claims

TVK chief Vijay has criticized DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of false promises and prioritizing bribes and corruption. Vijay dismissed the notion of Tamil Nadu as a 'superstar state' under DMK, instead praising past iconic leaders for the state's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:26 IST
On Monday, TVK chief Vijay strongly criticized DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of forming alliances with bribery and corruption rather than maintaining genuine friendships. Vijay charged that Stalin's focus is political gain rather than fulfilling promises made to the public.

Addressing his party functionaries at a meeting, Vijay dismissed the ruling DMK's assertion of transforming Tamil Nadu into a 'superstar state,' arguing that the genuine success attributed to the state belongs to the times of leaders like K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, and M G Ramachandran.

The TVK leader dubbed the current regime as a 'good-for-nothing Ulta model government,' asserting that Tamil Nadu has become a 'super-standup comedian-run state.' He presented himself as symbolic of the entire state, claiming that 'Tamil Nadu means Vijay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

