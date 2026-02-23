Left Menu

France Dominates Amid Historic Six Nations Drama

France leads the Six Nations after a decisive win over Italy, but Scotland and Ireland are potential challengers. Defending champions France aim for the Grand Slam, while Scotland seeks redemption. Ireland silences critics with a commanding victory over England. The tournament promises thrilling showdowns ahead.

As the Six Nations pauses for a brief hiatus, France sits comfortably atop the leaderboard, having secured a commanding 33-8 victory over Italy. This win gives France a four-point cushion over its closest rival, Scotland, and positions them as favorites heading into the final rounds. Scotland, trailing with 11 points, along with Ireland, which has accumulated nine points, remain contenders despite initial setbacks.

France's quest for the Grand Slam remains intact, contingent on an impending showdown against Scotland. French coach Fabien Galthie emphasized the team's ambition during their break, acknowledging the potential challenge posed by Scotland, who have rebounded with recent victories over England and Wales. Scotland's coach, Gregor Townsend, is eyeing the French match as pivotal for their championship hopes.

In a notable twist, Ireland dispelled doubts following their substantial 42-21 triumph over England at Twickenham, buoying their championship aspirations with remaining home fixtures. Meanwhile, England is left to ponder its strategy ahead of a challenging match in Italy, where its unbroken winning streak faces scrutiny. The upcoming matches promise to be engaging as teams recalibrate for their final appearances.

