Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as president of Assam unit, replaces Bhupen Kumar Bora.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as president of Assam unit, replaces Bhupen Kumar Bora.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PKK's Decision to Disarm: A New Era in Middle Eastern Politics?
New Wave of U.S. Refugee Policy Casts Spotlight on Race and Politics
Sarma's Claims of 'Fear Votes' Stir Assam Politics
Cannes 2025: Stars, Politics, and Powerhouse Premieres
Remembering Nepaldeb Bhattacharya: A Life in Politics and Labor Leadership