Authorities perform last rites of top Naxalite Basavaraju, seven others killed in Chhattisgarh encounter: Officials.
PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
