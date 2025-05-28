SC forms three-member committee to oversee Delhi Ridge area afforestation plan and ensure thick tree cover on both sides of approach road.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:35 IST
