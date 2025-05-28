UN nuclear watchdog chief says 'jury is still out' on Iran-US nuclear talks, but says continued negotiations a good sign, reports AP.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:21 IST
UN nuclear watchdog chief says 'jury is still out' on Iran-US nuclear talks, but says continued negotiations a good sign, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-China Trade Talks Herald 'Total Reset' with Tariffs Paused
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
UAE and Iran Forge Stronger Ties Amid Regional Talks
PM Modi's Unyielding Stand: Terror and Talks Can't Coexist
PM Modi's Stern Stand: Unyielding on Terrorism, Trade, and Talks