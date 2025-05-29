India always speaks of connecting hearts; we believe the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return on its own: Rajnath.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:31 IST
