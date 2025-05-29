PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Elections: Internal Affairs and the Awami League Ban
UPDATE 1-Hungary ruling party drafts bill to crack down on foreign-funded organisations
Assam panchayat elections results: BJP wins all major seats
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Advocates for Boycott of Turkish Goods Amid Local Elections
Congress Boosts Strategy with New Appointments Before Crucial Elections