Congress Forms Strategic Alliances for Upcoming Local Elections

The Congress party announced plans to form alliances with like-minded parties for the upcoming elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. State Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal emphasized the importance of shared ideology over numerical advantage in these alignments.

Defending its recent coalition with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in civic elections, Sapkal underscored the strategic significance of such partnerships. The Congress had granted 62 seats to VBA for the January 15 Mumbai civic body polls, a decision met with some internal resistance, especially as VBA failed to win any seats while Congress secured 24.

Looking ahead to February 5, when elections will be held for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, Congress leaders remain committed to their collaborative approach, optimistic about repeating or surpassing their success from the recent municipal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)