India is rare civilisational state which is reclaiming its rightful place in comity of nations: S Jaishankar.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
India is rare civilisational state which is reclaiming its rightful place in comity of nations: S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- civilization
- Jaishankar
- global
- influence
- legacy
- nations
- international
- reinforce
- declaration
Advertisement