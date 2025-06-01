TMC has turned Bengal into hub of infiltration, attacks on Hindus, insult of women: Amit Shah addressing party workers in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:51 IST
