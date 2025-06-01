TMC would never give required land to BSF, as it wants infiltration to continue for the party to remain in power: Amit Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC would never give required land to BSF, as it wants infiltration to continue for the party to remain in power: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Bolsters Border Security with New Floating Outpost
Republicans Scramble to Revive Tax Cut and Border Security Bill
Cross-Border Arrests Spotlight Border Security Concerns in Tripura
Electoral Controversy: Allegations of Fake Voter Enrollments Stir West Bengal Politics
Operation Sindoor: A New Era in Border Security