RCB announces financial support of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 11 fans who died in stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:08 IST
RCB announces financial support of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 11 fans who died in stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bomber Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Targets School Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan
Tragedy Strikes as Blast Targets Army School Bus in Balochistan
Tragedy Strikes in Missile Attack: Ukrainian Servicemen Casualties
Tragedy Strikes: Four Dead from Power Line Incident at Religious Event