Amit Shah said on several occasions that southern states' delimitation exercise concerns will be taken care of & discussed at right time:MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
