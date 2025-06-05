China and US agree to more tariff talks amid trade standoff and concerns over rare earths, Trump says after call with Xi, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
