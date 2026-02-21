Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Sparks Concerns Over Mobile Gaming Addiction

A 16-year-old boy, Arjunkumar, was found dead at Chappa Beach, prompting investigations into a potential link between his death and mobile gaming addiction. Arjunkumar, who had mentioned playing football before he disappeared, was suspected by his family to have a gaming problem. Authorities are examining his phone for evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:19 IST
  • India

Authorities are investigating the role of mobile phone gaming addiction in the tragic death of 16-year-old Arjunkumar, found at Chappa Beach. Originally from Njarakkal, the young boy had left home to play football but never returned. His family, concerned about his gaming habits, filed a missing persons report Thursday.

His lifeless body was discovered Friday evening. CCTV footage shows Arjunkumar heading alone towards the beach, sparking suspicions of a gaming-related incident. Police have confirmed death due to drowning after a postmortem examination.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Munambam, Jayakrishnan S, stated that Arjunkumar's recovered mobile phone will undergo forensic examination to uncover any potential gaming connections. The family has been handed over his body following the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

