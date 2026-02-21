Tragic Drowning Sparks Concerns Over Mobile Gaming Addiction

Authorities are investigating the role of mobile phone gaming addiction in the tragic death of 16-year-old Arjunkumar, found at Chappa Beach. Originally from Njarakkal, the young boy had left home to play football but never returned. His family, concerned about his gaming habits, filed a missing persons report Thursday.

His lifeless body was discovered Friday evening. CCTV footage shows Arjunkumar heading alone towards the beach, sparking suspicions of a gaming-related incident. Police have confirmed death due to drowning after a postmortem examination.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Munambam, Jayakrishnan S, stated that Arjunkumar's recovered mobile phone will undergo forensic examination to uncover any potential gaming connections. The family has been handed over his body following the investigation.

