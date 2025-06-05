We all saw the grit of our country’s decision makers in the action taken after Pahalgam terror attack: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
We all saw the grit of our country's decision makers in the action taken after Pahalgam terror attack: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA Advances Women’s Leadership in Nuclear Sector with Lise Meitner Programme in Argentina
Student Activist's Arrest Sparks National Security Investigation
Struggle Continues: Finding Leadership for India's NTPC
Singapore's Leadership Transformation: Lawrence Wong's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle
South Sudan Power Shift: Kiir Reshuffles Leadership Amid Rising Tensions