Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain appears before Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in alleged graft case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain appears before Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in alleged graft case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
Panamanian Union Leader Seeks Asylum Amidst Social Unrest and Investigation
Bribery in Dhule: Shiv Sena (UBT) Allegations Stir Investigation
Gold Smuggling Mystery Intensifies: ED Continues Investigation
BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest