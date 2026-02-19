Union Minister Accuses Telangana Congress of Corruption and Vote Manipulation

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing critique against the Telangana government, accusing it of splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to favor AIMIM.

He claimed that the Congress is misusing Telangana's income to fuel its national ambitions, describing the TPCC as the 'Telangana Corruption, Collection, Commission Congress'.

Kumar further accused the government of not fulfilling electoral promises and engaging in divisive vote strategies to marginalize the BJP, vowing to expose corrupt practices within the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)