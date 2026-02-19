Union Minister Accuses Telangana Congress of Corruption and Vote Manipulation
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized Telangana's government for splitting GHMC to benefit AIMIM, alleging Congress's misuse of state funds for national party promotion. He described TPCC as corrupt, accusing it of divisive electoral strategies and failure to fulfill promises, while highlighting BJP's efforts to contest power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing critique against the Telangana government, accusing it of splitting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to favor AIMIM.
He claimed that the Congress is misusing Telangana's income to fuel its national ambitions, describing the TPCC as the 'Telangana Corruption, Collection, Commission Congress'.
Kumar further accused the government of not fulfilling electoral promises and engaging in divisive vote strategies to marginalize the BJP, vowing to expose corrupt practices within the state administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Targets Congress: Karnataka Politics Heat Up for 2028 Elections
Opposition Leader Hits Hard on BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Rajasthan
Odisha's Economic Decline: BJD Criticizes BJP's 'Double Engine' Governance
Priyanka Gandhi Hits BJP with 20-Point 'Charge Sheet' in Assam
BJP's Bold 2028 Karnataka Comeback Strategy