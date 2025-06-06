SC makes it clear no further time will be granted to National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC makes it clear no further time will be granted to National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEET-PG 2025 exam: SC directs authorities to make arrangements for holding exam in one shift, ensure complete transparency.
SC directs NEET-PG 2025 examination be conducted in one shift instead of two shifts.
Supreme Court Calls for Transparent NEET-PG 2025 Examination
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.
SC allows National Board of Examinations to hold NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3, 2025 in one shift.