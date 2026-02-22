Tragedy at Golden Beach: Maharashtra Student Drowns in Chennai

A student from Maharashtra tragically drowned and another went missing after entering the sea at Chennai's Golden Beach, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of 26 students visited the beach. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has since been in contact with Tamil Nadu officials, urging them to speed up the search and rescue operation.

The drowned student, identified as Mayuri Chaudhari from Bhandara district, and missing student Jay Patil are the focus of ongoing efforts. Families of the affected students are receiving support, while the search for Patil continues on a priority basis.