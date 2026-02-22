A Cinematic Clash: 'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic' – Two Cultures, One Stage
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma anticipates the release of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic' on March 19, sparking debate over cinema cultures. While 'Dhurandhar 2' follows intelligence operations, 'Toxic' explores gangster tales. Varma describes this as a 'David vs. Goliath' battle for India's cinematic identity.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked intrigue on social media with his views on the impending release of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', both set to hit theaters on March 19. He describes this release date showdown as a 'brutal clash' of cinema cultures.
'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, follows high-stakes intelligence operations. The original film, released in December 2025, grossed over Rs 1000 crore. In contrast, 'Toxic', with Yash in the role of a gangster, is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.
Varma emphasized, 'This isn't about regional cinema; it's a battle of cinematic philosophies.' With a notable cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and others in 'Dhurandhar', and Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in 'Toxic', Varma eagerly awaits which film will captivate the audience more.