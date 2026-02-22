Left Menu

A Cinematic Clash: 'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic' – Two Cultures, One Stage

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma anticipates the release of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic' on March 19, sparking debate over cinema cultures. While 'Dhurandhar 2' follows intelligence operations, 'Toxic' explores gangster tales. Varma describes this as a 'David vs. Goliath' battle for India's cinematic identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:50 IST
A Cinematic Clash: 'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic' – Two Cultures, One Stage
Ram Gopal Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked intrigue on social media with his views on the impending release of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', both set to hit theaters on March 19. He describes this release date showdown as a 'brutal clash' of cinema cultures.

'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, follows high-stakes intelligence operations. The original film, released in December 2025, grossed over Rs 1000 crore. In contrast, 'Toxic', with Yash in the role of a gangster, is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Varma emphasized, 'This isn't about regional cinema; it's a battle of cinematic philosophies.' With a notable cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and others in 'Dhurandhar', and Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in 'Toxic', Varma eagerly awaits which film will captivate the audience more.

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026