A Cinematic Clash: 'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic' – Two Cultures, One Stage

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sparked intrigue on social media with his views on the impending release of 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', both set to hit theaters on March 19. He describes this release date showdown as a 'brutal clash' of cinema cultures.

'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, follows high-stakes intelligence operations. The original film, released in December 2025, grossed over Rs 1000 crore. In contrast, 'Toxic', with Yash in the role of a gangster, is helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Varma emphasized, 'This isn't about regional cinema; it's a battle of cinematic philosophies.' With a notable cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and others in 'Dhurandhar', and Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in 'Toxic', Varma eagerly awaits which film will captivate the audience more.