Karnataka Congress Leadership Tussle: A Call for Resolution

Congress MLA HA Iqbal Hussain has on Sunday called for an immediate resolution to the ongoing power struggle for the Chief Minister's position in Karnataka. He stressed the necessity for change, asserting that the demand is purely electoral, devoid of factionalism or selfish motives. According to Hussain, a prompt resolution is essential to avoid further uncertainty.

Adding to the ongoing tension, it has been reported that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to meet with the party high command in Delhi on February 26. While speculation regarding a cabinet reshuffle grows, Shivakumar has refrained from commenting, emphasizing that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address the issue in due course.

The leadership dispute has simmered within the Karnataka Congress since November last year, when the government reached the midway point of its term. Supporters of Deputy CM Shivakumar have persistently called for his elevation to Chief Minister, pointing to a 2023 power-sharing agreement. This ongoing clash has necessitated multiple meetings between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in hopes of maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)