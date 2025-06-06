There is no new development as far as crypto is concerned; it does pose risk to financial stability: RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:00 IST
There is no new development as far as crypto is concerned; it does pose risk to financial stability: RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Crypto Venture: Merging Politics and Digital Currency
CBDC Surge: India's Digital Currency Revolution Expands
There is very little space now for monetary policy action in current circumstances, says RBI Governor.
Rate cut will have positive effect on growth; impact will be seen only in later half of FY26: RBI Governor.
Our growth aspiration is between 7-8 pc: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.