Bengal assembly unanimously adopts resolution to condemn Pahalgam attack and laud valour of Indian armed forces for anti-terror strikes.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal assembly unanimously adopts resolution to condemn Pahalgam attack and laud valour of Indian armed forces for anti-terror strikes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Indian MPs Forge Strong Guyana Ties Amid Anti-Terror Talks
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Uruguay in Thrilling Match
Indian Markets Soar Amid Global Trade Respite and Economic Boost