Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban teaching antisemitism in schools, impose punishment for violators, reports AP.
PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:40 IST
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban teaching antisemitism in schools, impose punishment for violators, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arizona
- Katie Hobbs
- veto
- antisemitism
- education
- schools
- ban
- teaching
- punishment
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Rise of Nonbanks: Credit Migration and Policy Risks in a Changing Financial System
New Leadership Appointed to Tertiary Education Commission Board Through 2027
Bangladesh's Election Urgency: Calls for a Timely Democratic Process
Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank's Branch Sparks New Wave of Empowerment in Bastar
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Alleged Discrimination in Higher Education