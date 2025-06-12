Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat to conduct DNA tests of plane crash victims: Amit Shah.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
