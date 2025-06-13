Marco Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes on Iran, warns Tehran against targeting US interests and personnel, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:38 IST
